Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,036 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 530,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,036 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $76,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 40.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 189,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth $497,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.1 %

OLED traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.16. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $103.32 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.