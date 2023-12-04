Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,161 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.24% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $66,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.78. 20,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,445. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $98.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,480 shares of company stock worth $308,714. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

