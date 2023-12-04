Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 5,841 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.03% of Fabrinet worth $48,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FN

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,400. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $183.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.