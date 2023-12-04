Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 530,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 217,832 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.29% of Exact Sciences worth $49,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $638,328,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after acquiring an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,693,000 after acquiring an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $252,753,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

