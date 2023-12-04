Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Frontier Developments from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on FDEV
Frontier Developments Trading Down 2.8 %
About Frontier Developments
Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
