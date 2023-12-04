Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $4.16

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.16, but opened at $4.30. Frontier Group shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 354,087 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $970.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.91 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Frontier Group by 110.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 985.8% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 952,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 864,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancient Art L.P. raised its position in shares of Frontier Group by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,104 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

