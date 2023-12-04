Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Frontline has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Frontline has a payout ratio of 111.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Frontline to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.0%.

Frontline stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.68. 2,827,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,408. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Frontline has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,717,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $51,567,000 after buying an additional 214,352 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,684,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,780,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 594.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

