Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) vs. Agora (NASDAQ:API) Head to Head Comparison

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Agora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full Truck Alliance $976.29 million 8.36 $58.97 million $0.25 29.52 Agora $145.62 million 2.00 -$120.38 million ($1.16) -2.34

Full Truck Alliance has higher revenue and earnings than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full Truck Alliance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Full Truck Alliance has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Full Truck Alliance and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full Truck Alliance 22.77% 5.63% 5.15% Agora -82.18% -17.88% -16.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Full Truck Alliance and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full Truck Alliance 0 1 1 0 2.50 Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Agora has a consensus target price of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.08%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Full Truck Alliance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 16.5% of Full Truck Alliance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Full Truck Alliance beats Agora on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services. It also provides technology development and other services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Guiyang, China.

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.