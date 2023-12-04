Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,746 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock worth $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.94.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 4.4 %

LUV opened at $26.69 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

