Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 46.2% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $739,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 196,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,829,000 after buying an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.17.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $106.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

