Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.08 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.74 and a 12-month high of $399.62. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $325.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.26.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.30.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

