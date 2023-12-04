Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $297,900,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $159.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. Wedbush cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.