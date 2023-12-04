Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 333 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,339,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,175,000 after acquiring an additional 339,827 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,506,000 after acquiring an additional 962,628 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.21.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

