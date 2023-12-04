Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 372 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,954 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,994 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 42.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 47.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay Stock Up 1.8 %

EBAY opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

