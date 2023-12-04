Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,405,000 after buying an additional 64,059 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $212.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

