Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $34.03 on Monday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.49.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

