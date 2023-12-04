Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LH. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 93.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $218.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Laboratory Co. of America

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.