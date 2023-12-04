Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PPL during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPL by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 899,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,803,000 after purchasing an additional 26,789 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.70. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

