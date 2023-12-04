Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $210.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $200.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.63. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.