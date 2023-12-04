Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.43.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $472.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $394.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.02. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.