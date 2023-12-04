Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $102.03 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $120.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

