Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.2% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.3 %

CHD stock opened at $95.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.63 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

