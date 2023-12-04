Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

MOH stock opened at $362.76 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $372.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock valued at $716,648. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

