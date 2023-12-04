Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 111 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 540.5% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.53.

Shares of CLX opened at $143.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.44. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

