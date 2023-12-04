Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 130 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4,404.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,770 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.09.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

