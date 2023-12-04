Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 291 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ball by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

BALL stock opened at $56.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average is $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

