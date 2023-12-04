Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 573 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $30.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

