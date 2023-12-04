Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 640 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

