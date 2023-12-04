Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $134.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.79. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

