Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $139.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $156.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.