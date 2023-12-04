Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 3.9%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.23 and last traded at $52.29. Approximately 546,831 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,267,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.43.

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.15 to $62.80 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Futu from $62.90 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 48.2% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,520,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after purchasing an additional 116,706 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $93,742,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Futu by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,736,000 after purchasing an additional 346,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Futu by 11,970.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

