G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by Towle & Co.

Towle & Co. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 3,968.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,283,280 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $25,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $712,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GIII shares. UBS Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.57.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

