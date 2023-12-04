G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Sets New 1-Year High at $29.93

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 761922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

