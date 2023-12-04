Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Short Interest Down 13.9% in November

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 350,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Galiano Gold from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Galiano Gold Stock Performance

Galiano Gold stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.66. 129,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,124. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $147.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galiano Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galiano Gold by 937.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Galiano Gold by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 322,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

