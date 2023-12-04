GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.34. 9,562,486 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,405,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -50.45 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock valued at $260,835. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GameStop by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

