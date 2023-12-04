Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,800 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 650,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,516.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dale Andres acquired 25,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,504.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 13,801 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $71,075.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,945 shares in the company, valued at $679,516.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 165,000 shares of company stock worth $883,912 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gatos Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,205,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,603,000 after purchasing an additional 81,076 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

GATO traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 227,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,722. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.58 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.