GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider David ward Buys 10,000 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Free Report) insider David ward purchased 10,000 shares of GB Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($29,177.72).

GB Group Trading Up 2.7 %

LON:GBG opened at GBX 238.40 ($3.01) on Monday. GB Group plc has a one year low of GBX 202.80 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 380.60 ($4.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of £602.15 million, a P/E ratio of -494.04, a P/E/G ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 235.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 243.15.

Get GB Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBG shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 340 ($4.29) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 410 ($5.18) to GBX 375 ($4.74) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 344 ($4.35).

GB Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital identity products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. It provides identity products comprising ID3global, an identity verification, IDscan, a ID document verification, IDscan core, a personalized document verification, Scannet, a venue ID verification, investigate, a search subject analysis, and ProID, a no-code industry verification solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.