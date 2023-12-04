GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF) Short Interest Update

GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCWOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 221,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

GCC Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GCC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.32. 105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482. GCC has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Get GCC alerts:

GCC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GCC, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells gray Portland cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and other building construction materials in Mexico and the United States. It offers cement; ready mix concrete, energy; building materials; and asphalt. The company also provides special products comprising Komponent, a shrinkage-compensating, expanding concrete additive; Metaforce, a reactive and consistent pozzolan that is used as an alternative for fly ash; Microsilex to be used in bridge decks and paving; Rapid Set, a solution for concrete applications; and Versabind, a cementitious that is used as filler in asphalt mixes as a replacement for lime.

Receive News & Ratings for GCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.