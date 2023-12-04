GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in November

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 64.7 days.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 2.9 %

OTCMKTS GDIFF traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.53. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDIFF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$51.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

