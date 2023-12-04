Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £75,000 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen William Mahon acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($94,732.85).

Gelion Price Performance

Shares of Gelion stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.91. Gelion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Gelion Company Profile

Gelion plc engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of battery systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers zinc-bromide batteries under the Endure name. Its products are used in various applications, which include off grid, commercial and industrial, industrial light towers, grid services, and solar and wind applications.

