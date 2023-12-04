Gelion plc (LON:GELN) Insider Acquires £75,000 in Stock

Gelion plc (LON:GELN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen William Mahon acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($94,732.85).
Gelion Price Performance
Shares of Gelion stock opened at GBX 24 ($0.30) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 24.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.91. Gelion plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 55 ($0.69). The company has a market capitalization of £32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00. The company has a quick ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Gelion Company Profile
