Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 865,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Genelux Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ GNLX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,871. Genelux has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.
In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,239.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
