Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in November

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 789,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 865,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Genelux Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ GNLX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,871. Genelux has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $40.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $23.51.

Get Genelux alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genelux

In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $303,309.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Yong Yu sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $99,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,239.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,717 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,316 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 535.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 345.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Genelux by 391.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNLX shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genelux in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Genelux

About Genelux

(Get Free Report)

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.