Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Short Interest Down 13.8% in November

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 5,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,459,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,550. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Generac by 41.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Generac by 9.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,188,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,367,000 after purchasing an additional 197,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Generac by 92,616.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,041,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,174. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.90. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

