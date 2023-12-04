Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $121.97. 368,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,765. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.90. Generac has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $156.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Generac by 18,496.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Generac by 9.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Generac by 7.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

