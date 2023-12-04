General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

GD opened at $249.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

