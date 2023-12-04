General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,698 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 1.2% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.64. The stock had a trading volume of 898,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

