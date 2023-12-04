General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by D1 Capital Partners L.P.

D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 159.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises about 3.1% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of General Electric worth $159,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Electric by 35.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 220,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,257,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in General Electric by 121,555.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 291,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after acquiring an additional 291,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric stock opened at $122.02 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.57 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

