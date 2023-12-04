General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Van Cleef Asset Management Inc

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,559,000 after buying an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.94. 526,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,778,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on GIS

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.