GENinCode (LON:GENI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.50

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 20199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.13 ($0.08).

GENinCode Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.75 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74.

About GENinCode

(Get Free Report)

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GENinCode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENinCode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.