Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,477,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,997,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,477.7 days.

Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance

GNMLF stock remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Get Genomma Lab Internacional alerts:

Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Genomma Lab Internacional, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmaceutical and personal care products primarily in Latin America. It develops, sells, and markets a range of branded products in the categories of anti-acne products, self-diagnosis, antibacterial, cream to improve the texture of scarred skin, shampoos, dandruff shampoos, soaps, razors, products to prevent hair loss, ointment for muscle pain, anti-fungal treatments for the relief of colitis, products to counter stress levels, anti-wrinkles, antacids, anti-ulcers, anti-flu, protection and sexual improvement, treatments against hemorrhoids, against varicose veins, osteoarthritis, ophthalmic medications, and infant nutrition.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomma Lab Internacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.