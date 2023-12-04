Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF) Short Interest Update

Genomma Lab Internacional, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GNMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,477,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,997,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,477.7 days.
Genomma Lab Internacional Price Performance
GNMLF stock remained flat at $0.84 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. Genomma Lab Internacional has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $0.86.
Genomma Lab Internacional Company Profile
