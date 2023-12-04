Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Cut to Hold at Argus

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $76.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.5% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 24,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Gentherm by 182.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 935,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

